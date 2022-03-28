CASA for Kids: 'Braydon'
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 12-year-old “Braydon.” The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Braydon into custody after his teacher made a hotline call reporting domestic violence in the home. Braydon also disclosed to DCS that his parents both struggle with alcohol abuse which often contributes to their physical altercations. DCS has been unable to identify a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for Braydon, so he has been placed in a group home.
Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Braydon’s progress in his current placement; working with his DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that he receives age-appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for Braydon. The CASA volunteer can provide mentorship to Braydon and help him prepare for his future. Braydon expresses interest in playing and watching baseball and dreams of a big-league career.
Are you willing to give approximately 15-20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the Court about what is in the child’s best interest. Some computer literacy is required.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.
