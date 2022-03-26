OFFERS
Saturday, March 26
Obituary: Walter Franklin Weedon, Sr

Walter Franklin Weedon, Sr. (Courtesy)

Walter Franklin Weedon, Sr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 7:32 p.m.

Walter Franklin Weedon, Sr., passed away March 12, 2022, in Phoenix, the (far-different) city of his birth 88 years earlier. At his daughter’s home and at peace, he went at last to rejoin his beloved wife of 68 years, Jacquie, who died April 27, 2020.

A third-generation Arizonan, Walt was born in Phoenix December 11, 1933, to Franklin and Catherine (Sanders) Weedon, the second of five kids. At 16, he lied about his age to join the Army, serving honorably in the Panama Canal Zone.

Walt and Jacquie were married at Trinity Cathedral in downtown Phoenix in 1953. They are survived by their children Kimberly MacEachern (Doug); Walter (“Shorty”) Weedon, Jr. (Diana); Kathy Eppinger; and Wendell; four grandchildren and four great-grandkids.

It turns out, Walt was a man of Prescott, returning in 1968 to the place his grandmother had settled in 1875. He built his home in the pines of Ponderosa Park where they raised four kids, ran a plumbing company, and lived good and happy lives among family and dear friends.

A skilled tradesman, Walt was by instinct a builder of things and a 70-year member of the Plumber & Pipefitters Union Local 469 (it was a point of pride that he continued to beat their actuarial tables). He worked on Phoenix-area landmarks like Christown and Metrocenter malls and many homes for friends and family. His much-respected company, Weedon Plumbing, created infrastructure for countless commercial and medical buildings and residences that now make up the face of modern Prescott. He donated much work to Sacred Heart Church. A man of uncompromising principles, Walt ran for a House seat in the state Legislature in 1964. Famously in family lore, he refused to take political instructions from his potential campaign benefactors, the labor unions, and, so, lost. Nobly. The boxes of matchbooks printed up for his doomed candidacy remain family heirlooms to this day.

Walt loved his Arizona. He hunted and fished and camped, less for the fish and game than for the raw joy of experiencing the bountiful beauty of his home state, surrounded by friends and family. A tall mug of Lord Calvert’s and water topped off many a good day in the wild and elsewhere.

A man of humor and wit, he had his stand-by lines, such as: “Life is Good” and “You can’t cure stupid.” He made new friends right up to the end.

Per Walt’s instruction, the family plans to spread their ashes at their favorite camping spot by the Black River in northern Arizona.

He suffered from complications of COPD. Donations can be made to smoking cessation programs, the ever-amazing Hospice of the Valley at HOV.org or to Speak Up Stand Up Save a Life at speakstandsave.com.

A Celebration of Life for Walt and Jacquie will be held on April 23, 2022, 2-5 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 East Rosser Street, Ste. B Prescott, Arizona 86301-5651.

Information provided by the family.

