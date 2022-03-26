Obituary: Teresa Anne Mahan

Teresa Anne Mahan passed away on February 12, 2022. Teresa was born on September 21, 1957, in Lancaster, California, to Tom and Nadine Mahan.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherry. She is survived by her son, Tarynn Everett and daughter-in law, Lindzi Everett; grandchildren, Hudson Everett and Paxton Everett; and siblings, Allen Mahan and Scott Mahan.

Teresa graduated from Prescott College with a bachelor’s degree, before obtaining her master’s degree in Substance Abuse Counseling and Human Resources at Ottawa University. She worked as a Licensed Independent Substance Abuse Counselor (LISAC) and was certified in EMDR Therapy.

Some of Teresa’s passions in life were art, photography, kayaking and hiking. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Donations are being excepted at https://gofund.me/92ee7839 to support a meditation bench in her honor at Willow Lake or the Humane Society of the White Mountains.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.