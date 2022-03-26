Obituary Notice: James R. Murphy

Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens at former Sunglass Emporium; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties relocates to White Spar Road; Richie’s Express Car Wash closes at East Sheldon Street

Printpack in Prescott Valley to receive state recertification award for safety program April 12

YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25

Police: Armed teens fighting led to Arizona outlet mall shooting

COVID-19 rates plunge as decision nears on US asylum limits

Arizona Republicans fight culture war in battleground state

Yavapai College to hold public forum for Campus Master Plan Development

Hidden Hills subdivision gets city approval for 20 more homes

Embry-Riddle summer camps let children and caregivers take flight

Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban