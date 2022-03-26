OFFERS
Obituary Notice: James H. George

Originally Published: March 26, 2022 7:13 p.m.

James H. George, born December 1, 1942 in Inglewood, California, passed away March 21, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

