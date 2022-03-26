Obituary: Kathleen G. Camacho

Kathleen G. Camacho, 57, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away at home peacefully with family around her Saturday March 19, 2022. She was born June 14, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Russell and Delores Carmichael.

Kathleen is a Prescott High School graduate and an honorably discharged LCpl from the Marine Corps. She was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where she met and married her husband Tony in 1985.

Kathleen and her family returned to Prescott after retirement where she has enjoyed watching her family grow, the laughter of friends and attained a career in the food industry where she mastered the art of food.

Kathleen was a very kind, loving and inspirational woman. A wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family meant the world to her especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed life to the fullest and always has that amazing contagious smile.

She is preceded in death by paternal parents (Russell and Delores Carmichael), maternal parents (Antonio and Rita Camacho) and her children (Aaron and Tobias Camacho).

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Anthony (Tony) G. Camacho, her three sons Nate (Barbie), Matthew and Adam (Reina). Her precious grandkids Ayden, Julian and Leila. Her siblings Theresa Carmichael, and Patrick Carmichael (Kelly).

There will be a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 Friday April 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Parish, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott. Inurnment with Military Honors will be at 1:00 p.m. at The Prescott National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds at 3:00 p.m.

Information provided by the family.