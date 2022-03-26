Obituary: Jimmie Charles Jackson

Jimmie Charles Jackson, 55, born in Phoenix, Arizona, went to be with the Lord March 9, 2022.

Jimmie is survived by his parents Al and Darla Graham, son Adam, brother Richard, niece Adrianna Jackson, and nephew Andrew Jackson.

A Memorial Service will be April 2 at 11 a.m., at Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Dr., Prescott Valley.

Information provided by the family.