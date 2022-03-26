Obituary: Clarice Luella Nicholls

Clarice Luella Nicholls, 94, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Tuesday March 1, 2022, in Prescott. Clarice was born October 26, 1927 in Independence, Wisconsin to Karl and Astrid Carlson.

There will be a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 29, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Dr, Prescott.

