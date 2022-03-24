Obituary: Glen Arthur Gallo

Glen Arthur Gallo of Sun City, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after reaching the age of 82 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully within his residence in Phoenix, Arizona.

Glen was born on Feb. 14, 1940, in Lisbon, Ohio, to Mary Lewis and Pete Gallo. As a very young man, he learned to work hard and take on whatever job was available to support himself and his family. He worked in car sales, auctions and construction. He was an early entrepreneur and ran several “small businesses.” In 1961, he married the love of his life, Donna Vignon. They have been together almost inseparable for over 60 years.

Glen loved fishing and boating with his friends and family. Baseball was his favorite sport. He loved to watch the game and got to work for the Seattle Mariners.

Glen was a strong and proud man. He is loved and will be missed by many!

Mr. Gallo is survived by loving wife, Donna; children, Lori, Steve and Eric; grandchildren, Brianna, Christina, Katelyn, Tyler and Brooke; one great-grandchild; brothers, Eugene and Roger; sisters, Ginny and Irene; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m. from the Heritage Memory Mortuary. 12010 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, Arizona. Information provided by the family.