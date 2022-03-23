Obituary Notice: Raymond Moddejonge
Originally Published: March 23, 2022 8:49 p.m.
Raymond Moddejonge, 72, of Prescott, Arizona, died Wednesday, March 16, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Raymond was born June 25, 1949 in Indonesia. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Information provided by the Funeral Home.
