Obituary: Linda Potter Hochman

Linda Potter Hochman, 81, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on March 8, 2022. Born in Portland, Oregon, Linda was a creative, curious, entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit who loved travel, adventure, Jewish learning, and her family. She was a consummate storyteller, a terrific mentor, a convener of people and communities. Professionally, she was a horticulturist, a businesswoman, a landscape architect, a community college professor. Linda will be remembered as a fantastic friend, an exemplary volunteer, a deeply loving mother and grandmother, a lifelong news junkie, and a model of Jewish engagement. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Stanley. Linda is mourned by her children David (Sarah), Joe (Angela) and Leah; grandchildren Alessia, Zachary, Yehudit, Yael, Yoav, Yakira and Levi, brother Irving (Arlene) Potter; sister-in-law Elaine (Avi) Vigoda, and companion Bill Cadwallender. Memorial contributions to Hadassah Granite Mountain 19 Chapter or Temple Brith Shalom. Burial was on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Beth El Cemetery in Phoenix. Sinai Mortuary of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, handled arrangements. Information provided by the family.