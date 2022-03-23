Obituary: Linda Potter Hochman
Linda Potter Hochman, 81, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on March 8, 2022. Born in Portland, Oregon, Linda was a creative, curious, entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit who loved travel, adventure, Jewish learning, and her family. She was a consummate storyteller, a terrific mentor, a convener of people and communities. Professionally, she was a horticulturist, a businesswoman, a landscape architect, a community college professor. Linda will be remembered as a fantastic friend, an exemplary volunteer, a deeply loving mother and grandmother, a lifelong news junkie, and a model of Jewish engagement. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Stanley. Linda is mourned by her children David (Sarah), Joe (Angela) and Leah; grandchildren Alessia, Zachary, Yehudit, Yael, Yoav, Yakira and Levi, brother Irving (Arlene) Potter; sister-in-law Elaine (Avi) Vigoda, and companion Bill Cadwallender. Memorial contributions to Hadassah Granite Mountain 19 Chapter or Temple Brith Shalom. Burial was on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Beth El Cemetery in Phoenix. Sinai Mortuary of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, handled arrangements. Information provided by the family.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- Renaissance festival returns, and with it, workers who depend on ‘the circuit’
- YCSO arrests three Camp Verde jail bond-fraud suspects
- Joint operation on state trust land in Cottonwood area results in two child-abuse arrests by YCSO
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 19, 2022
- Long-discussed Sundog Connector moves on to next step with $400K design concept report
- After more than 6 decades, ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified as 4-year-old from New Mexico
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 23, 2022
- Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: