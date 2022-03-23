Obituary: John Bresnahan

John Bresnahan was born May 13, 1930, in Los Angeles, California and died March 19, 2022 at home in Dewey, Arizona.

John taught music at Yuba College in Marysville, California. Following his retirement, John moved to Dewey, where he played clarinet and flute with the Prescott Chamber Players and the Central Arizona Concert Band. He leaves behind his loving wife, Serena, five children, two stepsons, 11 grandchildren, a great-grandson and three nieces. His children are Kellie Cowling, Shauna Kogler, John Bresnahan Jr., Erin Bresnahan and Brendan Bresnahan. His stepsons are Christopher Cupples and Allen Cupples. Information provided by the family.