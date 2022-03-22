OFFERS
Obituary: Ramon ‘Ray’ Richardson

Ramon ‘Ray’ Richardson. (Courtesy)

Ramon ‘Ray’ Richardson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:38 p.m.

Ramon “Ray” Richardson, most recently of Denver, Colorado, had made dozens of moves throughout his life. On March 12, 2022, he made one last move, to be reunited in heaven with Louise, his beloved wife of 58 years. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Merle (Aldrich) Richardson; his two sisters Helen Tabke (Dean Tabke) and Doris Nickolisen (Miller Nickolisen); and his youngest son, Terry Richardson. Ray is survived by three sons: Mike Richardson and his wife Bobbie of Paulden, Arizona, Steve Richardson and his wife Terri of Englewood, Colorado, and Patrick Richardson of Madison, Wisconsin; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ray was born in Smithland, Iowa on Jan. 16, 1935. After graduating from Smithland High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served with a Marine Unit as a Navy corpsman during the Korean War. Ray and Louise were married in Clintonville, Wisconsin in 1960. They, with their youngest son, moved to the Prescott area in 1986. Ray worked for the Prescott Senior Center and Louise worked at Prescott Good Samaritan Village as a Registered Nurse. Ray and Louise lived most of their final years at Good Samaritan Village. Ray had many interests and hobbies. These include fishing, camping, snowmobiling, bowling, playing cards, and most notably he was a great pool player right up to the end. He loved tinkering with old cars and campers. He could fix just about anything that was broken. Ray made a positive impact on everyone he met and he will be dearly missed. Information provided by the family.

