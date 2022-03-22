Obituary: Janet E. McGee

Janet E. McGee, 79, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away at Mountain View Manor in Prescott, Arizona, on Nov. 23, 2021. Janet was born is Grove City, Minnesota on May 14, 1942.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband Daniel McGee, parents sisters, Eloise Pope, Mary Gregor and Eunice Rosenow. She is survived by her children, Diana (Shorty) Weedon, Cathy (Myron) Huston, Mitch McGee; grandchildren, Trina VanHorn, Travis Weedon, Dolly Casner, Michael Huston and Matthew McGee; and great-grandchildren Alyssa Huston, Shelby Huston, Scarlett VanHorn, Rhett VanHorn, Sydney Weedon, Cole Weedon, Mason McGee and Madison McGee. Janet moved to Arizona with her husband in 1959. Janet drove the School Bus for Hillside Elementary School. She also worked at the Shirt Factory in Prescott. Janet and Dan Started their business, McGee Well Drilling & Pump Service, where Janet ran the office. Janet would also help on the pump rig. Janet loved her yard, red roses were her favorite. Janet will be missed dearly by her family. Thank you to Mountain View Manor for taking care of our Mom. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Information provided by the family.