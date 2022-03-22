Obituary: James William ‘Bill’ Summerow

James William “Bill” Summerow, 89, peacefully passed away on Feb. 27, 2022 at his home in Sublimity, Oregon. Bill was born in Prescott, Arizona on June 25, 1932, to Michael Rabbitt and Stella Mae Tucker.

Bill honorably served as a signal man in the Navy from 1951 to 1955, during the height of the Korean War, aboard the USS Valley Forge.

On June 13, 1956, Bill married the love of his life, Betty Jean Summerow (nee Cates). The couple were lifelong companions who were blessed with six children. They lived for a time in Magazine, Arkansas and Prescott, Arizona, before eventually settling in Scio, Oregon, in 1988 to be near family. It was at this time that Bill became a devoted and active member of the North Santiam Church of Christ in Sublimity, Oregon, a place where he found lifelong friendship and community.

Bill was known for his love of working with and caring for horses, a passion he came by as a young boy that he carried with him his entire life. Though a man of simple pleasures and a quiet demeanor, his love and devotion to family and friends always shown through and he will be dearly missed by all those he leaves behind.

He is survived by his six children: Kathleen Collette Johnson, Mary Elizabeth Tuttle, James William “Bub” Summerow Jr., Patricia Lynn Grace, Ronald Hoke Summerow, and Donald Oliver Summerow, as well as his brother, Paul Tucker. In addition to his children, he is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, as well as his siblings John Summerow, Hoke Summerow, Ruth Summerow-Paine, and Norma Tucker-Lira.

The funeral service will be held at the North Santiam Church of Christ, 11687 Sublimity Rd SE, Sublimity, OR 97385, on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m., with light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Santiam Church of Christ. Arrangements by North Santiam Funeral Service.