Adoption Spotlight: Nova
Originally Published: March 22, 2022 8:21 p.m.
Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public service, advocating for others. She loves to dance and play sports and is known for being kind, mature and hilarious! She hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 15, 2022
- Renaissance festival returns, and with it, workers who depend on ‘the circuit’
- Joint operation on state trust land in Cottonwood area results in two child-abuse arrests by YCSO
- YCSO arrests three Camp Verde jail bond-fraud suspects
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- NSF-funded research sheds light on Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 19, 2022
- Long-discussed Sundog Connector moves on to next step with $400K design concept report
- Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: