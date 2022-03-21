OFFERS
For Your Safety: Have a safe stay at hotels

Your stay in a hotel can be seamless or a nightmare. In part, it is up to you. (Courier stock image)

Your stay in a hotel can be seamless or a nightmare. In part, it is up to you. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: March 21, 2022 7:35 p.m.

Editor’s Note — This is the first part of two articles about hotels.

I have traveled quite a bit for business purposes and have stayed in more hotels than I can even remember — here and abroad. Based upon personal experiences I offer you these safety tips that can make your hotel stay happier.

• First, try to book your room between floors three and six. Thieves normally target rooms on floors one and two to facilitate a quick escape.

• Domestic fire engine ladders may reach only to the sixth floor while some foreign fire ladders may reach only two or three floors.

• Don’t stay next to stairwells or elevators. These positions provide easy escape routes for bad guys.

• If you feel the person on the elevator with you is of questionable virtue don’t get off on your floor. Go an extra floor or return to the lobby as soon as possible.

• Lock your room door immediately upon entering.

• Purchase rubber door stops at a hardware store and wedge a couple under your door for extra safety. Wedge a chair under the doorknob at night.

• Do not count on room locks or the little safe in your room. Hotel personnel have combinations or access to both. Use the lobby safe for valuables and get a receipt. Believe me, there is no place in a hotel room that you can hide items. Thieves know them all.

• Do Not Disturb signs and TVs left on in rooms work only for a short time.

• Carry only one credit card with you, leaving the others in the hotel safe. If stolen you can cancel the one and rely on the others from then on.

• Be watchful at currency changers and ATMs, someone may be watching you.

• Pickpockets are a big worry abroad. Carry your wallet in a buttoned down, or pinned shut, pocket and not in a back pocket. Ladies, carry your bag across your front with a hand on it.

• If you are robbed and you see the thief, be careful about confronting him/her. You can make a scene but know that in some countries the police could be part of the scenario. You can end up in jail.

• Never pull out a wallet filled with bills in front of anyone, hotel desk clerks included.

• And, in some places, your room may be bugged with electronic devices to alert thieves as to when you are gone to dinner.

The next article will address knowing if your room has been invaded.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

