Pets of the Week: Rocket & Roxane (Catty Shack)

Rocket (M) and Roxane (F), who are siblings, were born in December 2021 and caught outside by a kind woman who took them in her home until a foster placement was found.

Luckily, they are in the perfect foster home as the only kittens/pets in this home. Lots of loving, kissing, holding, lap time, playing and the best of food.

They love sleeping with foster mom and dad and enjoy even more cuddling. They will be ready for adoption after April 10. Please call Catty Shack for more details at 928-778-6951.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.