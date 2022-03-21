Pet of the Week: Twilight (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Twilight is a 6-year-old gray and white Mackerel tabby mix. He did not get along with the family’s dog, so he came into the shelter. He’s very affectionate with people and loves attention. He will jump on your lap with no hesitation. He is a sweet, chill cat who will make you smile!
To meet Twilight, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott.
