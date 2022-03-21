Pet of the Week: Prince (Yavapai Humane Society)

Are you looking for a true Prince? Well, here I am! Yup, my name is Prince, and I’m 11 years old. I originally came to Yavapai Humane Society in February 2021 and was finally adopted in November, but they brought me back after four months because they said they didn’t have enough time for me.

While they do treat me like royalty here, I’m still looking for my “furever” castle! They tell me here how smart I am because I know sit, stay and even shake! Not bad for an older guy!

Speaking of me being older, please don’t let that deter you from coming and meeting me because I’ve got a lot of life and love left in me! I really enjoy being outside and going for walks or hikes, so if you like to do that… we can be adventure buddies! I really want to be your one and only because I’m not a fan of other pets, and it just means we’d have more quality time to spend with each other.

I love exploring and can’t wait to find someone to help me see all that’s out there in this big, beautiful world! If you have space for me and my royal bed and are interested in being in the midst of royalty, give my friends here a call at 928-445-2666 and tell them you want to come meet me… Prince!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.