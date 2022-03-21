Pet of the Week: Loki (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Loki, an approximately 5- to 6-year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix. Loki was surrendered, along with his friends, to the shelter through no fault of his own.

Loki is timid and standoffish when first meeting new people, however, gains his confidence once he is leashed. Loki enjoys brushing and snuggles and has proven to be a real sweetheart.

He gets along well with other dogs, cats and people of all ages. Loki may not be fully house trained, but with time and attention, he can get there.

He has what is called “Cherry Eye” in his left eye, but it does not seem to cause him any discomfort.

If you would like to meet Loki, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.