Pet of the Week: Boyko (United Animal Friends)
Boyko is looking for a new home where his true easygoing personality will shine. He is a little shy, but is learning to adapt to different situations. Boyko likes affection and attention, which are sure ways to get his engine purring. He’s great with other cats and likes to play.
Boyko is a shorthair, black and white tuxedo who is 2.5 years old. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.
If you are interested in adopting Boyko, please fill out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at UnitedAnimalFriends.org or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com. Submitting the form does not obligate you to adopt.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
