CASA for Kids: 'Anthony'

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

Originally Published: March 21, 2022 7:12 p.m.

Anthony is a 16-year-old boy currently in the foster care system. He has a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer assigned to him to meet with him, monitor his case, and advocate in court for his needs. Anthony’s case plan is not reunification as his parents have not responded to communication attempts with the Department of Child Safety. He had been staying with various friends in the community, so Anthony is receiving support and services to set him up for a successful adult life for after he turns 18.

Anthony dreams of being a welder. His CASA observed a need for additional educational help for Anthony as he missed many days of school due to unstable living conditions. Anthony is a sophomore in high school but behind in credits for his grade. The CASA volunteer contacted the school and the DCS case manager and helped facilitate a meeting to get Anthony the extra assistance he needs.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of youth in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wants, and each case has its own challenges.

CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer advocate.

Online and in-person training options are available. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the youth and their needs, gathering information about the youth’s circumstances, advocating for services, and providing information to the court about what is in the youth’s best interest.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? COVID-19 precautions are in place so that CASA volunteers can advocate while staying safe. Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

