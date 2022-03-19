OFFERS
Obituary: Henry Joseph Stazenski Jr.
September 30, 1953 — March 3, 2022

Originally Published: March 19, 2022 7:52 p.m.

Henry Joseph “Joey” Stazenski Jr., 68, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Born September 30, 1953 in Prescott, Arizona, Henry was the son of Henry Joseph and Marjorie Irene (Swope) Stazenski, Sr. He married Cindy Stazenski on May 30, 1975 in Prescott, AZ.

Henry served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps. Henry loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed nature by camping. He was a member of the Harold Johnson American Legion Post No. 172 in Wamego and the American Legion Riders. Henry loved spending time with his family, especially being “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Following his discharge from the Marines, Henry worked as a mechanic for the City of Prescott, AZ. He then became a slot machine technician and worked for the Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for 28 years until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; a daughter, Naomie Stazenski Boatwright of Wamego; a son, Brian Stazenski of Salina, KS; eight grandchildren, Jasmine L. Boatwright, Marek J. Boatwright, Mary-Anne E. Stazenski, Briana J. Stazenski-Boatwright, Roy J. “R.J.” Stazenski-Boatwright, Alexandria L. Stazenski, Sabastain D. K. Danridge and Gabrielle R. Flitman; two brothers, Gary Stazenski (B.J.) of Prescott, AZ and David Stazenski (Bemeda) of Carmi, IL; three sisters, Juanita Apolinar of Chester, ID, Elaine Barney of Chester, ID and Deborah Yesensky (Joe) of Quartzsite, AZ; two brothers in law, Dennis D. Taylor of San Diego, CA and Terry L. Taylor of Los Angeles, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rhonda Stazenski.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, KS. Services will be announced.

Memorials may be made to American Legion Post No. 172 or the American Legion Riders and left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.

Information provided by the family.

