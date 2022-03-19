Obituary: Carrie A. Choate King
Carrie A. Choate King passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 after spending a beautiful day with her loved ones. Carrie was born on October 22, 1969, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Michael Choate and Terry Sarten. She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Edward Anauo, Ashley Anauo Clark and Alex Latham; her grandchildren, Annabelle Clark, Dexter Clark, Scarlette Conger and Ivy Conger; her sisters, Michele Frizzell, Nikki Brookstein and Christy Lytle; her grandmother, Charlotte Sarten; and her stepmother, Sue Ann Choate.
Carrie grew up in Phoenix, Ariz., and spent the past 20 years in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Park, Prescott Valley, Arizona (no alcohol, please).
Rest Easy, Mama, and Always Remember, Not All Who Wander are Lost.
