Obituary: Barbara J. Mace
Barbara J. Mace, age 76, of Prescott, Arizona, loving wife to L.G. Mace for 56 years, mother to Lawrence G. Mace (Toni Ann Mace) of Glendale, Arizona and Kathleen S. Crouteau (John P. Croteau) of Peoria, Arizona, adoring grandmother to six grandchildren and loving great-grandmother to one great-granddaughter, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2022.
Barbara was an educator with Estrella Jr. High, Cartwright School District in Phoenix for 20-plus years. She was a past President of the AZ State PTA and past Regional VP of the National PTA. She was an Alternate Delegate for Reagan at the 1976 Republican National Convention and a long-time Republican Precinct Committeeman and State Committeeman.
Barbara was a graduate of North Texas State University and received her Master’s Degree from NAU and her Doctorate in education from ASU. Later in life she taught OLLI classes at Yavapai Community College in Prescott.
There will be a Memorial on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1-3 p.m., at Marley House Chapel, 1063 Ruth Street in Prescott. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Information provided by the family.
