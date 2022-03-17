Adoption Spotlight: Lee

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County continues with Runbeck Elections Services through 2022 election Bill aims to reduce motorcycle fatalities with ‘lane filtering’ Bill would require people filming police to maintain 8-foot distance Women’s History Month and Social Security YCSO arrests three Camp Verde jail bond-fraud suspects PVPD recently issues 31 citations in third traffic-enforcement detail of 2022 on Glassford Hill Road Arizona in Brief: NTSB: Amateur-built airplane began to break up before crash Epic Rides gets county permission to use parts of courthouse plaza to sell alcohol at this year’s Whiskey Off-Road Renaissance festival returns, and with it, workers who depend on ‘the circuit’ Arizona Dreamer’s journey depicted in ‘¡Americano!’, a musical debuting off-Broadway

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Lee

Lee (Courtesy photo)

Lee (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 17, 2022 9 p.m.

Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the outdoors as much as he does. Lee’s enthusiasm for all things scales and tails doesn’t stop with fishing. He is fascinated with all animals – but he’s especially interested in reptiles. This sweet and respectful boy has a knack for telling jokes and loves to make others smile. Get to know Lee and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries