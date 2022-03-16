Obituary Notice: Steven James Strysko
Originally Published: March 16, 2022 9:08 p.m.
Steven James Strysko, age 66 of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on March 11, 2022 in Dewey.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
