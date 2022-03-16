Dorothy Jean Martin — Aug. 6, 1932 to March 14, 2022

Dorothy J. Martin, 89, much beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and friend, slipped peacefully from this life, after having been surrounded by her loving family, on March 14, 2022 at Rolling Hills Manor in Prescott, Arizona.

Dorothy was born to Lucille (VanTrojan) and Middleton M. Hunter in Phoenix, Arizona on Aug. 6, 1932 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the fourth of five children.

Dorothy grew up in Phoenix where she met her husband Ralph E. Martin. They married Dec. 26, 1952.

Dorothy worked early on at Commercial Credit and Saurwark Motor Sales in Phoenix. She loved working and enjoyed her time there. She left to start a family and team up with her husband as entrepreneurs; they began a new business and career in Aviation at the United States Naval Air Facility in Litchfield Park, Phoenix. Together they formed Aero Mechanics Inc., and in 1959 moved their business and small family to Prescott, working out of an airport hangar at the Ernest A. Love Airport in Prescott.

A savvy business woman, Dorothy managed the financial end of the business. They later formed a second facet of the business, Flight Enterprises Inc. where her husband designed, modified and operated many WWII aircraft for use by the U.S. Forest Service in fire fighting, including P4Y2s, TMBs and B-26s.

They expanded and continued to operate Aero Mechanics until Ralph’s death in 1996; after which she sold Aero Mechanics and began co-managing the books for her daughter and son-in-law’s health care clinics up until just a few years before her death. As much as Dorothy enjoyed the challenge of her work, her greatest love was always her family. She was an avid storyteller and often regaled the family with humor and passionate discussions.

As one of the ‘Greatest Generation’ she was a history buff, in particular the World Wars and the Korean War where her family members proudly served. She could talk politics like a pro and was a true patriot who loved her country and her God. She was the last surviving sibling and as such became a supportive parent-figure to all of her nieces and nephews. She loved and cared for each with her whole heart and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughters Terri Grob (Tom) of Minnesota and Ginger Hancock (David) of Prescott; five grandchildren, Rachel Minks (Ben), Tommy Grob (Emma), Amber Quick (Bob), Dawn Hancock (Curtis Jones), Grace Hancock (Ken Napzok); 12 great-grandchildren 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses.

A family-facilitated Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 18 at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ. 86303 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with public viewing preceding at 9:30. Refreshments and light lunch will be served in the on-site carriage house at 11:30 and interment following at Heritage Memorial Park, 12010 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, AZ 86327.

Information provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.