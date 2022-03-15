OFFERS
Obituary: Stanley Hansen

Originally Published: March 15, 2022 9:42 p.m.

On March 4, 2022, Stanley Hansen, age 79 of Paulden, Arizona passed away. Born April 8, 1942, in Williston, North Dakota to parents Florence and Otto Hansen and resided in McCabe, Montana (Dain Valley). Stanley went to school and graduated from Culbertson High School located in Culbertson, Montana. Stan married his high school sweetheart Nancy (Gobin) Hansen on June 8, 1963 in Froid, Montana. Stanley moved several times as his work demanded it. Stanley (known as the Montana Stomper) was a Master Drywaller for over 40 years, living in several states, Illinois, Virginia, North Dakota, Montana and settling in Arizona in 1984. Stanley proudly served in the Army National Guard, where he retired after 20 years of service. Stanley worked for the State of Arizona, at the Bellmont Army Depot and retired after 18 years of service to the state. Stanley always put family first and was the most generous man. He gave without expecting anything in return. He believed in hard work, his country and flew his Flag out of respect to his fellow service men and women. Stanley always had a good word and always wanted to know how you were doing, his kind heart and warm smile will always be remembered. Stanley loved basketball, baseball, rock collecting, stamp collecting, coin collecting and watching Gunsmoke (Actually any Western). Stanley is survived by his wife Nancy Hansen married for 58 years, (June 8, 2022, would have been their 59th Wedding anniversary); children, Michael S. Hansen, Charlene M. Hansen, Elaine N. Reyes (Martin); grandchildren, which he was so proud of, Nicholas (Kim) Hansen, James (Kassie) Garcia, Christopher (Sarah) Reyes, Nicole (Eddie) Gallegos, and Hayden Hansen. Stanley had 10 great-grandchildren, whom He loved to see and hold, Ryley, Kellen, Reagan, Kenzie, Ava, Adrian, Easton, Kane, Cash, and little Madyson. Stanley is survived by his sister Caroline Kozak Culbertson, Montana and brother Wayne (Barbra) Hansen Crete, Illinois, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that he missed dearly. Stanley was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jerry Kozak and grandson Mathew Reyes. Special Thanks to Lou and Linda Doughtery, and Arnie and Lola Hansen with whom he enjoyed many conversations. The Heavens have a good man, and he will be missed very much by everyone. Services will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott. Information provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home.

