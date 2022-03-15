Obituary: Pedro ‘Pete’ Navarro

We Ride, We Rodeo, We Fly High Pedro “Pete” Navarro was born to Pedro Navarro and Sarah Reyes. His deep roots in the cowboy way of life extend that we are familiar with today. His father, Pedro, was born on the wagon train near the Hassayampa River. He started his family in the Prescott area when he married Sarah Reyes. He cowboyed on ranches like the Diamond Two Ranch and Court Carter’s Ranch in Walnut Grove. He rodeoed with some of the greatest cowboys like Chuck Sheppard, Bruno Rosanico, Jack Fletcher and Fred Schimmer. According to his brother-in-law, Charlie Reyes, he was the kind of man who worked hard, went to bed early and got up early. Perhaps this is why Pete Navarro developed such a deep love for the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete Navarro and Sarah Reyes. His wife, Pamela Navarro. He is survived by his children, Larissa Crowder, Katrina Salinas, Pedro Navarro Jr., and Sandy Tisnado; his grandchildren, Tika, Jasmine, Mathew, Josiah, Gabriella, Jacob Jr., Azariah and Joshua; his great-grandchild, Emma Marie Salinas; his brother, Andrew “Andy” Navarro. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Pete between 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Freeman Building, 840 Rodeo Dr., Prescott, AZ 86305. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home.