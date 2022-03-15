Obituary: Cindy Marie Parra (Brogdon)

Cindy Marie Parra (Brogdon), Aug. 18, 1954 to March 3, 2022. Our Sunshine, Cindy Parra, of Prescott, Arizona passed away peacefully March 3, 2022 in the comforts of her home. Cindy was born on a warm summer day in August of 1954 to Mack and Elsie Brogdon. She was a lifelong resident of Prescott.





In Cindy’s younger days she enjoyed riding her horse Dusty, blaring Janis Joplin from her ‘65 Ford Mustang, cowboy boots, bell-bottoms, and being a true unbridled hippie cowgirl. She met the love of her life, Art, in junior high school. After graduating from PHS Class of ‘72, the two married in 1973. Together they raised three beautiful children right here in Prescott. Cindy always rooted for the underdog and never looked down on another human. Instead, she found the beauty and potential in every soul she crossed paths with. Her honest heart and selfless being were unmatched in this world.

She was hard working and believed in never leaving a job undone. She worked her way up the corporate ladder, not by stepping on others, but by collectively working with others. She earned the positions of Executive Title Officer and Title Manager during her nearly 40 years of employment within the industry, most of those years being spent with First American Title Company. A true mentor and friend to every co-worker and colleague that ever knew her. Cindy had an exquisite eye for home remodeling and decorating. She could take any home with any budget and turn it into a masterpiece.

A true forever home. No stranger to life’s trials and tribulations, Cindy battled lung cancer in 2016 and eventually went into remission. In 2017, she suffered a traumatic brain injury during surgery. She was given little hope of gaining full independence again. However, her hard work and her fighting spirit proved those that did not know her wrong. And within a few months she was back to her home and able to live independently and free once again. Cindy never met a hardship with a defeated attitude. As she would often say during any of life’s challenges, “I can do that every day of the week and twice on Sunday!” Her work ethic, honesty, love, and ability to persevere were beyond measure. Family was everything to Cindy, and she always lit up at the thought of hosting the annual family Christmas party. Being surrounded by the laughter and familiar smiles of her loved ones was truly her favorite place to be, it was her heaven on earth.



The love she held for her children and grandchildren was evident in the daily talks, inside jokes, and her ability to listen without judgment. She loved without boundaries, danced without music, laughed without limits. She had a laugh that will forever be echoed in our hearts.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Elsie Brogdon, her husband and the love of her life, Art Parra, and her sister Sammie Bishop (Brogdon). She is survived by her siblings, Tugie Reynolds, Mike Brogdon, Mallie Brogdon, her children, Shaw (Rob) Hudson, Dustin (Malan) Parra, and Payton Parra, and her grandchildren Hayven, Payson, Rylee Jo, Gunnar, and Rhett; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is now, undoubtedly, reunited with the love of her life, Art Parra. The two, together again, can continue their infinite love story.

Please join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Cindy Marie Parra at the Holiday Courtyard of The Grand Highland Hotel from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first day of spring, March 20, 2022, 150 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. In lieu of flowers, please emulate her beautiful spirit by spreading love wherever it is needed. Help a stranger, donate to a charity, or share a kind word with someone in need.



Information provided by the family.