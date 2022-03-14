Adoption Spotlight: Jed
Originally Published: March 14, 2022 9:55 p.m.
Jed is a curious, determined and creative boy who loves thinking up and illustrating new superhero and villain characters. His ideal day would include learning a new science experiment or skill, drawing and reading his comic books. Jed dreams of becoming an underwater welder. Get to know Jedidiah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
