Obituary: Cammon L. ‘Larry’ Bender
October 31, 1935 — March 2, 2022
Born in Greeley, Colorado to Cammon J. and Lucille Bender. The Bender family moved to Prescott, Arizona when Larry was seven years old, where he grew up and graduated from Prescott High School.
After completing a bachelor’s degree at ASU and a time in the U.S. Army, he returned to Prescott where he lived the rest of his life. In addition to a teaching career at Taylor Hicks School and then at Dexter School, he was active in Prescott High School athletics for over 25 years in various positions, including basketball official, basketball timekeeper and football scoreboard operator. Longtime local softball fans will remember him announcing fast pitch games at Ken Lindley Field for over 20 years. After retiring from education, he continued his career as a local real estate agent.
Larry was predeceased by his wife Sharon Bender and is survived by his daughter Jodi (Bender) King and her husband James King of Prescott, AZ.
Private family service to be held. Larry’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church Youth Programs at 630 Park Ave Prescott, AZ 86303.
Information provided by the family.
