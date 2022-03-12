Obituary: Myrna Mae Bouchey

Spring Valley resident Myrna Mae Bouchey passed away peacefully at her home Saturday morning, February 19, 2022 with her sons and her daughter-in-law at her side. She was eighty-five years old.

Myrna was born to Henry and Mayme Brandenburg on October 8, 1936 in Kalispell, Montana. She graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1954 and was a resident of Columbia Falls for most of her life. In addition to being a dedicated mother and a homemaker, she served as an officer of the Montana Department of Highways G.V.W. Division for over 20 years.

She met the love of her life, Norman, in 1984. They married June 21, 1985. She and Norman had many good times pursuing their shared enthusiasm canoeing, fishing, panning for gold, and especially square dancing. They loved their cat, Oscar. Myrna was always fond of cats. They moved to Spring Valley, Arizona in June of 2003, quickly became involved members of the community and forged many lasting ad treasured friendships there. An avid crafter, Myrna was always busy learning or mastering some skill and always ready to share her knowledge. She was a prolific and prize-winning quilter. She loved being a part of the Big Bug Quilters, and their charitable work.

Myrna was a strong-willed and feisty woman who was not easily impressed. She had a unique sense of humor and was a loyal friend. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband Norman and her sister June. She is survived by her sons, Michael Sonju of Soldotna, Alaska, Dan Sonju of Colombia Falls, Montana and her Daughter-in-law Amanda, also of Soldotna. There will be a gathering to celebrate her life at Spring Valley Community Church on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Per Myrna’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.