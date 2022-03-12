Obituary: Eldon Frosig (Terk) Terkelsen

Eldon Frosig (Terk) Terkelsen of Dewey, age 89 (July 19, 1932 - March 2, 2022), passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona March 2, 2022. Terk was born and raised in Buckeye, Arizona.

He graduated from Arizona State University in 1956. While at ASU, he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After graduation Terk joined the U.S. Army, as 1st Lieutenant, eventually rising to the rank of Captain.

For 67 years, Terk was married to the love of his life, Nancy Tyson. Together they had four children Cindy (Jimmy), Tim (Barbara), Lezah (Bill), Susan. In addition he is survived by a sister Vera Perry. Eldon has eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Terk was a farmer by trade, a cowboy at heart and a talented stain glass artist. He loved and was loved by his family. He was kind to everyone. He had an incredible life, which was well lived.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Eldon at 11:00 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.