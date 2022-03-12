Obituary: Dean Russell Dennison

Dean Russell Dennison followed Hunter S. Thompson’s advice that at the end of life you should skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up and loudly proclaiming “Wow, what a ride!” Dean’s ride ended Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by two generations of his family. He was 94.

Born August 8, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, Dean grew up in Arizona and California. After serving in the Air Force for three years, he went to John Muir College in Pasadena, Calif., before returning to Phoenix in 1957 with his wife, Jean (née Rebis).

He spent his career at General Electric and Honeywell, retiring in his late-50s, eventually moving to Sedona and Prescott. Summers found him on the beach in San Diego or in the White Mountains fishing for trout. His wanderlust took him around the U.S. and to Europe many times. He never met a beer he didn’t like.

An avid woodworker, he built toys and furniture for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved going out to eat and Good & Plenty candy, which he got in his stocking every Christmas. He cooked the best Mexican food around.

Dean is survived by his wife Jean; daughters Susan Dennison (Peter Quagliana), Karen Jeffery (Dain), Nancy Berneburg (George), and Deanna Snader (Mike); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Donations in Dean’s name may be made to the Honor Health Foundation (www.honorhealthfoundation.org), recognizing the John C. Lincoln North Mountain staff who cared for him.

Heritage Funeral Chapel, of Peoria, Arizona. assisted with the arrangements.

Information provided by Heritage Funeral Chapel of Peoria.