Obituary: Antonio (Tony) R. Gonzales
Antonio (Tony) R. Gonzales passed away February 1, 2022 at the home of a long-time family friend.
The only son of Gilbert and Wanda Gonzales, Tony was born May 31, 1977, in Prescott, Arizona, where he lived most of his life. After high school, Tony worked and later attended trucking school in New York. He returned to Arizona and drove a truck while living in Show Low, Arizona, until family obligations brought him back to Prescott.
In addition to his family and friends, Tony loved guitar, music, and the dogs he had in his lifetime. His family and friends will miss Tony.
Tony is survived by his mother and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends living in Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, and New York.
A 1:00 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, with inurnment at Mountain View Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Rest in peace, Tony. God speed in your journey to be with your dad and sister Misty again.
Funeral arrangements by Heritage Funeral Chapel of Peoria, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
