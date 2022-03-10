Obituary: Richard Carl North Jr.

Richard Carl North Jr. was born Jan. 1, 1937 to Thelma Richardson and Richard Carl North Sr. in Gunnison, Colorado. He passed from this life in Prescott, Arizona Feb. 22, 2022.

He spent his early childhood in Crested Butte, Colorado then the Norths moved to California when he was about 10 years old. While still in High School, Dick met the love of his life, Diane Jean Smith.

The couple married Sept. 24, 1955. Two sons were born into the family: Richard Carl North Ill and Donald Ward North. Dick started working at a very early age (12) installing television antennas.

After completing his education, he went on to pursue a career as an engineer for Bell Telephone System. He also had many hobbies including being an award-winning sailplane pilot, raising and racing whippets, making wood furniture and restoring European sports cars. He belonged to a British Car Club and made many life-long friends.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Diane and his son, Dr. Richard Carl North. He is survived by his son, Donald (Julia) North, a daughter-in-law, Sonia North, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff at Las Fuentes Resort Village, Hospice of the Pines and a very dear family friend, Jean Clayton, for their friendship and compassionate service. Condolences may be sent to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Information provided by the family.