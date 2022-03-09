Obituary: Susan “Sooz” A. Resetar

Susan “Sooz” A. Resetar departed this earthly world too soon on Feb.18, 2022. Sooz was born Sept. 14, 1950 in Gary, Indiana to Grace and Owen Resetar.

She was daddy’s little girl, and helped him in the garage from a very young age with electrical projects and in the garden where they would dig for hours. She had a special affection for horses, collecting models and riding when possible.

She graduated from Calumet High School in 1968. Her father wanted her to go to college and study art but she wanted to “help others” and opted to become a respiratory therapist. She worked in Gary and then moved to Fargo, North Dakota.

While in Fargo, Sooz and her respiratory therapy buddies decided it was too cold and time to move to warmer climes. They chose warm cities to move to and Phoenix, Arizona won the draw.

She worked in Phoenix until moving to Chino Valley in 2004 where she was a respiratory therapist at the VA until she retired. Ceramics was her “happy place” and she created at her home studio and Yavapai College’s Ceramics lab.

She was an active volunteer with Prescott Empty Bowls and was an avid drummer with various drumming groups in the area. Sooz was a spiritual person, following the Celtic pagan traditions.

She found a home at Granite Peak UU, was full of goddess wisdom and shared the news of the turning of the wheel with her Kindred Spirits.

She was fun loving and had a rich bawdy humor, she offered kind words and honest opinions and a shoulder to cry on. She has left our world a little dimmer but her light continues to shine bright.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Owen, and furry pal Newton. She is survived by her mother Grace, and cousins Ruth Agottie, Ricky, Bill and Eric Courtright and their spouses and children.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Granite Peak UU or Prescott Empty Bowls. Information provided by the family.