Church News: March 10, 2022

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 9, 2022:

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “One Woman’s Efforts to Become President.” Celebrate Women’s History Month with an inspiring TED Talk. Halla Tomasdottir speaks about the importance of women running for office and the 4 G’s she brought to her campaign in Iceland; March 13 at 11 a.m. on Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in person or online, Sundays at 8:30/10:30 as we continue our series: “The Gospel Path.” It’s not just the door to the Christian faith, it’s the path. Let’s consider together God’s good news for us. Find us at 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott; SolidRockPrescott.org.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69 – Join us in person or online as we continue in our study of the book of Hebrews. Sundays, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.; and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Children’s and Youth Ministry Sundays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. www.calvaryprescott.com.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View – Pastor Terrell Eldreth continues his “Getting Ready For Easter” series with “Living the Better Life” at in-person worship Sunday, March 13, 10:30 a.m. Kid City is open for Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ. Or watch online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV – Sunday worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Live streaming and masking is optional. All are welcome. Free takeout meal March 11. Soup Supper on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. during Lent. Lenten Service Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship the second Sunday of Lent, 10 a.m. March 13. Rev. Mary Taken’s message: “Serving an Incredible God.” Live streaming Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School: Adults, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m. Lenten Study: “The Lord’s Prayer,” Wednesdays, 6 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us Friday, March 11, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 – 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesday “Jesus” mission: Final Instructions. 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Women’s Fellowship and study “Where Love Abides: The Father’s Love.” 4 p.m. Wednesday Lenten Worship: “Witnesses to Christ.”

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) – Worship with us Sunday at 9:30 a.m.; our Midweek Lent services Wednesdays at 5 p.m. We will have Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services at 5 p.m. Bible Studies are Sundays at 11 a.m., Tuesdays at 10 a.m., and a Ladies Bible study Fridays at 9:30 a.m.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org – Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, March 13 is “A Love Magnet.” All are welcome! Musical guest is Dan Vega. Please check our website for mask policy.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, April 6. Wednesdays 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 13, in our building and online (www.prescottuu.org). Janine Gelsinger, executive director of Unitarian Universalist Justice Arizona (UUJAZ), addresses: “What Does It Feel Like to Win?” Through storytelling, she will help us celebrate examples of positive change happening.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, www.slecp.org. 928-778-4499 – Worship and all our Lenten offerings and services weekly on Wednesdays, March 9-April 13, “Mugs & Fellowship”; Stations of the Cross also “The Jesus I Never Knew” Video review. Join us for “Easter Festival!” April 16 fun for the whole family, register for free entry.

Summit Bible Church meets at the Chino Valley Senior Center, Memory Park, at 10:30 a.m. We invite you to stop by on Sunday. Join us for fellowship. Attend worship service where we present the Truth of Jesus Christ through the Gospel. Pastor Bill Martin welcomes you at 928-300-9087.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org – Shabbat Zachor, Parashat VaYikra: Saturday, March 12, discusses current sacrifices and offerings. Kabbalat Shabbat Fridays zoom. Free 5782 calendars available! Free cotton masks! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com [new email]. Safety for all first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 1101 Sandretto Drive – Holy Week, Holy Walk is a program of performing and visual arts with the spoken word being held on Palm Sunday, April 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served.

Starting Point Church — Our small groups kick off next week! Join us at a weekend service to learn more about the choices and about SP. Services Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10:10. Childcare Saturday; Kids church Sunday. We’re located in the Gateway Mall next to Bed, Bath & Beyond. Visit www.mysp.church.

Prescott Aglow Lighthouse, Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley, Prescott – We present Deborah Gliebe of Firegate Ministries. Deborah is a prophetic revivalist, healing evangelist, and carrier of anointed Fires. Her ministry is named “FireGate” because it carries God’s Fire to the City Gates.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott – We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional at our 10:30 a.m. worship service each Sunday. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. fccprescott@gmail.com or visit fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott, where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott – Seeking traditional services? We follow the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Our Congregation is warm and welcoming – and growing! Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. with a potluck after services every third Sunday. New to our community? Share the difference we offer!

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Free Indeed Fellowship – John 8:36 “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” For women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. We’ll meet Saturday, March 19, at 10 at The Porch. For details, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Heights Church is now in Prescott and Prescott Valley! Whether you join us online, in Prescott, or in Prescott Valley, we’re excited to step into the purpose we have been created for. To learn how you can gather with us, visit us online at heightschurch.com.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott – In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m., Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

The Flock Church – Come worship Jesus with us Sunday morning at 10. We meet at The Prescott Vibes Event Center at 6200 N. Highway 89, Prescott. www.theflockchurch.com.

Mystical Spiritualist Church – Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two worship services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 is a full worship service. At 10 there is an adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids and kids church once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Mountain Reformed Church – Worship with us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.