Obituary Notice: Robert (Bob) Wilson
Robert (Bob) Wilson born Jan. 30, 1949, passed away March 1, 2022, at MD Anderson Hospital. Bob was born to William and Juanita Wilson in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
His family moved to Roswell, NM where he attended Roswell High School. Bob worked for Four County Conference on Disabilities and enjoyed working with special needs individuals (Always thinking outside of the box to make things work for others).
He served as the Board President for Horses with Hearts and worked in the organization for over five years. He entered the U.S. Navy right out of high school and was stationed in Virginia Beach.
He remained in Virginia Beach for 26 years and moved back to Roswell, NM, then went to work at the Arizona State Prison. After he and Sue met, he moved to Prescott, Arizona to work for Four County Conference on Disabilities.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Juanita, and stepdaughter Tammie Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Sue Marsh; children, Christie Jackson (Keith), Christopher and Rachel all of San Antonio Texas, stepdaughter, Kelly Edwards (Zoe) Virginia Beach, VA; Michelle Garman (Greg), Hunter, Haylee and Gunner of Prescott; sister Debbie Probasco of El Pasco; Sharon Davis (Terry) of Austin, TX, and Linda Wilson of Tucson, AZ; many nieces and nephews and other family members.
All who would like to pay their respects or share a story from your time with Bob are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Smoki Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the Prescott National Veterans Cemetery on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. One of the honors of his life was to serve his county during the Vietnam War.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite non-profit in Bob Wilson’s name. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott.
