Obituary Notice: Darrell Campbell
Originally Published: March 8, 2022 9:12 p.m.
Darrell Campbell, age 74 of Mayer, Arizona passed away Jan. 31, 2022 in Mayer. Any family members having information regarding Darrell, please contact ABC Funerals.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
