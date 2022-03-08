OFFERS
Tuesday, March 08
Adoption Spotlight: Christopher

Christopher. (Courtesy)

Christopher. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 8, 2022 9:09 p.m.

Christopher is good at just about everything he tries! A great athlete who loves playing sports and staying active, his other passions include Pokémon and art – especially drawing. He’s also an excellent math student who loves robotics club and Legos club at school. Get to know Christopher and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

