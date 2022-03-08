Adoption Spotlight: Chris
Originally Published: March 8, 2022 9:10 p.m.
Meet optimistic, creative, kind-hearted Chris. He enjoys playing basketball, football, spending time outdoors and meeting new people. Chris enjoys school and aspires to be a music writer or producer. Get to know Chris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
