For Your Safety: Don't let taxis take you for a ride!

A number of things exist that you may want to consider when selecting a taxi ride, both domestically and internationally. The concern: Staying safe. (Courier stock photo)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: March 7, 2022 6:59 p.m.

When exiting an airline terminal, you are normally greeted by a fleet of taxis.

There are a number of things you may want to consider when selecting a ride, both domestically and internationally.

Foreign taxis are the most dangerous with legions of sexual assaults and rip-off schemes occurring every year, worldwide. Think about it, a total stranger is in control of you and your luggage.

Some prevalent scams include the following:

• Longhauling, which is taking a long circuitous route to an actually close in destination to run up the bill or to rendezvous with his friends who will rob you.

• ATM — The driver “helps” you by getting your cash at the ATM; this is big in foreign countries.

• DISCOUNTS — The driver gives you a “special discount rate” but charges you $1,000 when you reach your destination.

• FAKE BILLS — The driver refuses the tip you gave him but gives you back a fake bill, then notifies police who arrest you for passing a bogus bill and split your money with the driver!

Occasionally the driver has an agreement with corrupt local police to relieve you of your money and valuables.

Is the cab legit?

Be observant. Are there door handles on the inside of the door? Is there a photo of the driver, a radio, and a license in the cab?

Wait at a taxi stand, don’t accept a “ride for less” from some unknown person. No sharing rides with an unknown person, as many sexual assaults and robberies happen this way.

Keep the windows up to avoid snatch-and-grab criminals.

Be careful how much you read and/or use electronic devices during the trip as these activities divert your attention away from what is going on around you. Remember: Situational Awareness!

Lose the flashy jewelry in cabs and keep your purse or wallet in your hands. Some cabbies are NOT your friend.

Imprisoned in a back seat? Lie on your back and kick the lower corner of the window (not the middle of the window) repeatedly with feet together. The lower corners are the weakest part of the car window. If you have a TAC PEN with you, use that to your advantage as they work very well to break out windows.

I frequently mention foreign situations but, make no mistake, these crimes happen right here in the USA as well. You can also be a target on trains.

Next up, we will address your hotel stay. Stay tuned!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

