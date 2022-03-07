Pet of the Week: Tuffy (United Animal Friends)

Tuffy is a big, lovable 2-year-old. He is easygoing and likes any and all types of affection. He enjoys belly rubs and will stretch out in hopes of enticing a passerby to rub his tummy.

Tuffy is current on vaccinations, has tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered, and is microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Tuffy, please fill out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com. Submitting the form does not obligate you to adopt.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.