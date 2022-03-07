Pet of the Week: River Girl (Catty Shack)
River Girl, born around Nov. 11, 2021, has Personality Plus! Found near Sedona, she’s had enough of the outdoors and will brighten your home with her winning ways!
River Girl gets along well with other cats — she is the playful instigator always looking for adventure (except when she tuckers out and just wants a cuddle). Tux cats are often talkative and attentive to their owners. She is tiny!
Please come visit this cutie at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or fill out an application online at cattyshackrescue.org.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
