Pet of the Week: Little Girl (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Little Girl is a 7-year-old black, gray and brown tabby. Her owner passed away, and the family could not keep her.
She’s very cute and friendly and loves to be on your lap. She’s looking to find her forever home where she can patrol each room and keep an eye on everything for you!
To meet please Little Girl, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all of our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
