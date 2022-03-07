Could you be a CASA for 'June'?

June is a 6-year-old girl currently placed in the foster care system due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions in her home which resulted in her neglect. Her mother struggles with mental health issues and homelessness and has been required to engage in services to remedy the circumstances that caused her child to come into care in order to reunify with her.

A CASA volunteer is needed to monitor June’s physical, mental, emotional, and educational development while she is in care. A CASA volunteer can make all the difference in getting the right services set up for her.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring June’s progress in her current placement; working with her DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that she receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for her.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wishes, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer.

Online and in-person training options are available. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest. Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.